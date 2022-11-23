ASEAN Resolution on UN-ASEAN cooperation passed The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on November 21 adopted by consensus a resolution on the UN-ASEAN cooperation, on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the ASEAN and the 11-year comprehensive partnership between the two organisations.

ASEAN Vietnam attends meeting of AIPA women parliamentarians A Vietnamese delegation led by Standing Member of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Ha attended a meeting of Women Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) on November 21 within the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA (AIPA-43).

ASEAN ASEAN’s free trade areas to be upgraded Talks on the upgrade of ASEAN’s free trade area with China have been launched while negotiations on upgrading the one with Australia and New Zealand wrapped up recently.

ASEAN Cambodian leaders warmly welcome Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit: Cambodian legislator Leaders of Cambodia warmly welcome the visit by the Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman, First Vice President of the Cambodian National Assembly Cheam Yeap told the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Phnom Penh in an interview ahead of the official visit of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.