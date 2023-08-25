ASEAN enhances regional cooperation to tackle environmental challenges
The 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment (AMME 17) and related meetings have agreed to prioritise the strengthening of regional cooperation in climate change response, biodiversity conservation, plastic waste pollution, and sustainable urban development.
Vientiane (VNA) – The 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment (AMME 17) and related meetings have agreed to prioritise the strengthening of regional cooperation in climate change response, biodiversity conservation, plastic waste pollution, and sustainable urban development.
The two-day series of events ended in Laos on August 24, with a consensus reached regarding the principles of the bloc’s joint statement to the upcoming 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference which will be held in the UAE in November.
The meetings welcomed the signing of an agreement to establish the ASEAN Climate Change Centre to be headquartered in Brunei, aiming to create favourable conditions for regional cooperation and coordination serving initiatives among member states, national governments, and relevant regional and international organisations.
They also reaffirmed the commitment to implementing the ASEAN Regional Action Plan for Combating Marine Debris in the ASEAN Member States, while introducing the Sixth ASEAN State of Environment Report (SOER6), which provides information on the region’s current status and environmental trends.
Participants also acknowledged the ongoing dialogue between ASEAN and partners such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, the EU, and the US on environmental and climate change issues./.
