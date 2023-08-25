Politics Vietnam pledges continued coordination with ASEAN, partners to strengthen supply chains Vietnam attended consultations between ASEAN economic ministers and their counterparts from Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and Japan, on August 22 in the framework of the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting (AEM) in Indonesia.

ASEAN ASEAN Economic Ministers hold consultation with China, Japan, RoK A consultation of ASEAN Economic Ministers with the three partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held on August 22 in Semarang city, Indonesia.

World ASEAN promotes economic cooperation with Australia, New Zealand Parties to the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA), gathered in Semarang, Indonesia, for the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers – Closer Economic Relations (AEM-CER) Consultation, commenced the signing of the 2nd Protocol to Amend the Agreement Establishing the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (“2nd Protocol”).

World US companies pledge 100 bln USD investment in Malaysia US companies have made investment pledges totaling 100 billion USD in various sectors in Malaysia over the last 18 months, US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters said on August 21.