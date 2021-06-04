ASEAN envoys to meet junta leader in Myanmar
Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrived in Myanmar on June 3 ahead of planned meetings with the military junta on seeking solutions to the country’s political crisis.
Erywan Yusof, second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Brunei - ASEAN's chair this year (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) - Envoys from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrived in Myanmar on June 3 ahead of planned meetings with the military junta on seeking solutions to the country’s political crisis.
As reported by Myanmar’s Delta News Agency, Erywan Yusof, second Minister for Foreign Affairs of Brunei, ASEAN's chair this year, and ASEASN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi are expected to meet junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on June 4.
ASEAN has been leading a major diplomatic effort on Myanmar since the country fell into a political stalemate on February 1 after the military arrested government leaders, regional and state heads and members, as well as senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD).
At the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting held on April 24 in Jakarta, Indonesia, leaders of ASEAN countries reached a 5-point consensus on the situation in Myanmar, which demanded an immediate end to the violence. All parties must exercise restraint, conduct constructive dialogue to seek a peaceful solution, and offer humanitarian assistance to Myanmar people through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), among others./.