World Scholars look at ways to strengthen ASEAN-Russia relationship Nearly 30 scholars from prestigious research institutes of Russia, Vietnam and the Philippines attended a virtual conference on June 3 examining new prospects for post-COVID-19 cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN’s recovery priorities.

World EAEU-ASEAN Business Dialogue held within SPIEF-2021 framework The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – ASEAN Business Dialogue took place within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 (SPIEF) on June 3 via both online and in-person formats under the chair of Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council Ivan Polyakov.

World Vietnam calls for dialogue to address risks from decaying oil tanker off Yemen’s coast Vietnam urges all parties to cooperate and dialogue to address differences regarding FSO Safer, the long-abandoned oil tanker moored off the coast of Yemen, said Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN during a UN Security Council meeting on June 3.

World Thailand to bag 3 billion baht from international film makers this year Despite complicated development of COVID-19, Thailand has earned 1.2 billion bath (38.5 million USD) in the first four months of 2021 from film productions by international companies in the country .