ASEAN, ESCAP promote partnership in SDG implementation
The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened a meeting in New York on July 7 to seek measures to speed up the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthen their partnership.
Ambassadors, permanent representatives of ASEAN member countries at the meeting. (Source: baoquocte.vn)
UN Under-Secretary-General and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana underlined that the ESCAP's 78th session focused on promoting regional cooperation, promoting trade links, and increasing financial resources for the implementation of the SDGs.
Regarding priorities in the time to come, she expressed her hope to promote collaboration with regional organisations, including the ASEAN Secretariat.
Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, agreed with assessments of the ESCAP and the UN Under-Secretary-General on difficulties during the implementation of the SDGs, especially when the progress on some goals has been pushed back or reversed.
Giang highlighted the importance of finding the root of the problem, thus seeking solutions to bring the implementation of the SDGs back on track and achieve the target by 2030 at global and regional levels.
The Vietnamese representative suggested the ESCAP Secretariat continue to strengthen cooperation, share experience with and provide technical assistance to the ASEAN Secretariat in promoting the implementation of the SDGs in the region.
Vietnam always considers the people as the centre and driving force of development, he said, noting that in recent years, the country has obtained many achievements in socio-economic development and during the implementation of the SDGs.
Ambassadors, permanent representatives of ASEAN member countries thanked the ESCAP for its support and appreciated the role of the commission in promoting the implementation of the SDGs in the region.
They discussed emerging global issues such as climate change, conflicts, the environment, food security and digital transformation. They agreed to strengthen cooperation between the ESCAP and ASEAN in promoting sustainable development and responding to current global challenges.
Established in 1947, the ESCAP is one of five regional commissions under the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which focuses on supporting socio-economic development in Asia - the Pacific. The ESCAP has 53 official members and nine associate members./.