World Malaysian central bank raises OPR to 2.25% Malaysia's central bank - Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) - has increased the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.25%.

World Indonesia, India support strengthening status of developing countries Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Bali.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Kingdom reaffirmed commitments to strengthen mutual cooperation at their first Senior Officials’ Meeting (AUKSOM).

ASEAN First meeting of ASEAN, UK senior officials held in London The inaugural ASEAN-UK Senior Officials’ Meeting (AUKSOM) was held in London on July 6, the first official engagement of both sides’ Senior Officials since ASEAN and the UK established full dialogue partnership in August, 2021.