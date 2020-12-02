ASEAN ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council chairmanship handed over to Brunei The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020, handed over the chairmanship to its Brunei counterpart on November 30.

ASEAN Vietnam hosts 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Carnival The 5th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Carnival was held on November 30 by the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020.

World Regional nations see rises in numbers of COVID-19 infections Cambodia’s Health Ministry on November 29 confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, including a Cambodian-American woman who arrived in Cambodia on November 27 from the US via the Republic of Korea with other 56 passengers.

ASEAN Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland has recently chaired the fourth meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) in 2020.