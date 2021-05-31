ASEAN ASEAN boost trade, investment with Mexican state The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) together with the Mexican business council for foreign trade, investment and technology COMCE has held a four-day working trip to the Mexican state of Veracruz in a bid to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, and seaports.

World Malaysia’s exports up 63 percent in April Malaysia's exports rose 63 percent year-on-year to 105.6 billion RM (25.54 billion USD) in April, driven by expansion in re-exports to major markets, including China and the US.

ASEAN ASEAN launches action plan to combat marine debris The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on May 28 launched the Regional Action Plan for Combating Marine Debris in the ASEAN Member States for the 2021-2025 period, which provides a solution-focused joint strategy to address marine plastic debris across the region.

World Malaysia introduces Safe@Work initiative Malaysia detected 1,085 workplace COVID-19 outbreaks related to 129,322 new cases in just five months from January 25 to May 26.