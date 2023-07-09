World Indonesia discusses industrial partnerships with China Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has discussed cooperation in the industrial sector with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) Jin Zhuanglong during his recent visit to the Northeast Asian country.

World ASEAN exerting efforts to maintain peace, stability, prosperity: Vietnamese diplomat The upcoming 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings will discuss all issues related to peace, stability and common prosperity of the whole region, not only Southeast Asia but also Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, according to Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam.

World Laos expects 4.6 million tourists in 2024 The Lao Government hopes to attract at least 4.6 million tourists who will generate a revenue of 712 million USD during Visit Laos Year 2024.