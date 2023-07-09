World Laos expects 4.6 million tourists in 2024 The Lao Government hopes to attract at least 4.6 million tourists who will generate a revenue of 712 million USD during Visit Laos Year 2024.

World Philippines writes off debts for more than 600,000 farmers Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on July 7 signed into law a reform measure that writes off about 1.04 billion USD of debts owed by more than 600,000 farmers to help them boost production.