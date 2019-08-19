ASEAN Family Day 2019 held in Hanoi

Staff of the embassies of ASEAN member states in Hanoi and their families joined a host of activities in Hanoi on August 18 within the framework of ASEAN Family Day 2019.
VNA
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 15:15:30
Print
Festival introduces northwestern region’s ethnic culture
Famous Khmer pagoda on Vietnam-Cambodia border area
Nguyen Dynasty’s nine tripod cauldrons national treasures
Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set
Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2019
Hue promotes tourism growth potential
Last descendant making Hang Trong folk paintings
Special national relic site: Vinh Moc Tunnels and Vinh Linh trench