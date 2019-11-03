ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi (L) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Photo: VNA)

– The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Thailand on November 2 to promote social development and healthy lifestyles in the region through football.The MoU was inked by ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi and FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the witness of leaders of Southeast Asian countries attending the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.Lim described football, and sports in general, as a strategic means to bring peoples together, promote greater people-to-people connectivity, and bind ASEAN stronger as one community.The deal came just a few weeks after the 10 ASEAN member nations agreed to set up a technical working group to look into the possibility of hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup by five countries, namely Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.Others that have shown interest in staging the 2034 World Cup include China, Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and joint bidders Australia and New Zealand./.