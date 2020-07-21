ASEAN Film Week 2020 underway in Da Nang
Actress Cat Phuong (left) stars in Vietnam's The Happiness of a Mother, directed by Pham Huynh Dong. (Photo: dantri.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Eight feature films and a cartoon produced by ASEAN member countries are being screened in Hanoi, HCM City, and the central city of Da Nang until July 27 as part of ASEAN Film Week 2020.
In Da Nang, the free screenings start at 7.30pm at Le Do Cinema in Tran Phu Street.
The nine films are “Ranggau, Thousand Incarnations” from Brunei, “Young Love” from Cambodia, “Aruna Dan Lidahnya” from Indonesia, “Expiration Date” from Laos, “Ejen Ali the Movie” from Malaysia, “Women of the Weeping River” from the Philippines, “The Wayang Kids” from Singapore, “App War” from Thailand, and “The Happiness of a Mother” from Vietnam.
Directed by Pham Huynh Dong, “The Happiness of a Mother” is the moving story of a mother with terminal cancer. She tries her best to help her little son, who is diagnosed with autism.
Apart from Da Nang, the film week is also underway in Vietnam’s two major cities of Hanoi and HCM City.
The regional event is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as part of celebrations to mark Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship./.