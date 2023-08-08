The annual ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the founding of ASEAN on August 8 is a proud practice of all ASEAN member countries. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 8 to mark the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967 - 2023) and 28 years of Vietnam’s membership of the association.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son chaired the ceremony. Ambassadors, representatives of the embassies of ASEAN countries, its partner countries in Hanoi, representatives of the ministries, and Hanoi People's Committee attended the ceremony.



Speaking at the ceremony, Son emphasised that since its establishment, ASEAN has constantly grown, gradually becoming a central force in all regional processes, demonstrating the vision of a community living in peace, stability, and prosperous development. The image of Southeast Asia of solidarity, harmony, and flexibility has been spreading in the region and around the world.

As a result, ASEAN's relations with the rest of the world have become opener, richer, and more durable. ASEAN's relations with partners have not only increased in quantity but also changed in quality, helping ASEAN maintain high growth – reaching 5.5% in 2022, becoming the fifth largest economy in the world.

That is proof of the identity, values, vitality, and reputation of ASEAN, Son said.





Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the ceremony.

According to the minister, the image of ASEAN can be found in the success of Vietnam during its innovation and integration and vice versa.

In addition, the relationship between Vietnam and other ASEAN members is also the "bricks" to build up a strong and sustainable ASEAN Community today.



Son affirmed that, with the advantages of geo-strategic location, young and abundant human resources, and the desire to integrate more deeply and comprehensively, ASEAN still has a great potential for development.





Participants to the ceremony pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

He said that the world is facing challenges, the recovery of the global economy is still uncertain, the geopolitical environment continues to change, and the competition among major powers continues remains fierce, but the ASEAN Community has demonstrated its resilience, flexibility, and proactive adaptation to overcome challenges.



Son said he believes with a solid foundation that has been cultivated for half a century and its aspirations, ASEAN will become an inclusive, a sustainable development community, and a focal point for the growth of the region and the world over./.