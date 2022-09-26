ASEAN forecast to lead world in export growth in next 5 years
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has recently gained the spotlight of the Global Trade Growth Atlas 2022 as it is forecast to lead the world in export growth over the next five years.
The report, conducted by DHL Express, shows that, when assessed by the level of economic development, emerging economies are expected to generate 45% of the absolute amount of global trade growth between 2021 and 2026.
“The good news, especially for Asia, ASEAN, and Thailand, is that Southeast Asia and South Asia perform very well. They perform very well in both speed and scale. Scale is the size of the economy and the amount of trade. Speed is the extent and speed by which they are growing, and I can tell you that the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, and I can also add to that list, Thailand, are growing impressively on a large scale,” said John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express.
When talking about the outstanding performance in this report, Pearson made the point that he does not usually pick a winner or say who is doing better or worse.
He said this report is purely from a factual point of view. Vietnam, however, was one of the winners. All these countries are on different export and growth curves and Vietnam performs very strongly./.