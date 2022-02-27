World Cambodia’s Preah Vihear Rice registered as collective mark The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce has launched the registration of “Preah Vihear Rice” as a collective mark for the rice variety associated with the northern Cambodian province.

World Inflation rate in Laos hits highest level in two years The year-on-year inflation rate in Laos jumped to 6.25 percent in January, the highest figure recorded since January 2020, according to the Lao Statistics Bureau.