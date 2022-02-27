ASEAN foreign ministers call for dialogue to solve Ukraine crisis
Ukrainian soldiers seen at the site of a clash with Russian troops in Kyiv capital on February 26 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign ministers of the 10 ASEAN countries on February 27 issued a statement calling for dialogues among the parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis.
The statement reads: “We call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and make utmost efforts to pursue dialogues through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation, to de-escalate tensions, and to seek peaceful resolution in accordance with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.
“We believe that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control.”
The statement was released amid growing tensions in Ukraine since Russia recognised the independence of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and launched a special military operation in Donbass region, eastern Ukraine./.