Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)

Hanoi (VNA) – ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 29 issued a joint statement condemning the terrorist bombings on Jolo island, Sulu province of the Philippines that left many dead and injured five days ago.

The move was initiated by Vietnam in its capacity as ASEAN Chair.

In the statement, ministers expressed their profound condolences to the Philippine Government and people, especially families of victims, and hoped that the injured will soon recover.

In the current difficult time, they said ASEAN affirms solidarity with the Philippine Government and people and support the Philippine Government’s efforts to deal with the case, soon arrest and bring culprits behind the terrorist attacks to the court.

ASEAN also reaffirms commitment to enhancing cooperation with the international community in the fight against terrorism in any forms, they added./.