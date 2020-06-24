Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Minh said the impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic have not affected the joint efforts of ASEAN members in promoting prioritized agenda of the 36th ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN is facing both opportunities and challenges, especially the unilateralism which is affecting regional peace and stability. ASEAN member states, however, pursue their goal of building the 2025 ASEAN Community in the spirit of solidarity, friendship and strengthening cooperation among ASEAN.

At the event, ASEAN foreign ministers discussed measures to boost common priorities, regional and international issues./.

VNA