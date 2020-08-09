Rescuers search for victims under rubble on August 7 after the August 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Learning of the August 4 explosion in Beirut, the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 9 issued a statement on the incident, at a proposal of Vietnam.In the statement, the ministers expressed sympathies and condolences to the government and people of Lebanon, as well as the families of the victims. They also affirmed solidarity with Lebanon and hope the country’s government and people will soon overcome and settle the consequences of the incident.The minister reaffirmed the commitment of providing consular support to the citizens of the ASEAN member states in Lebanon, in line with the existing agreements of the bloc./.