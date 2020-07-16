World Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll The Indonesian Ministry of Health reported 87 new coronavirus deaths on July 15, its biggest daily jump, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,797.

World Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN member states reiterated at the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), which was held online on July 16 and chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.

ASEAN ASEAN peacekeeping centres network video conference The ASEAN peacekeeping centres network (APCN) hosted a meeting under the theme of ‘Enhancing cooperation among APCN members in response to COVID-19 pandemic’ on July 16 via video conference.