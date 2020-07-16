ASEAN Foreign Ministers issue statement on recent floods in China
Chongqing city of China flooded following torrential rains on July 1 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the recent floods in China at the suggestion of Vietnam, the Chair of ASEAN in 2020.
In the statement, the ministers extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of China for the tragic loss of lives, displacement of people, destruction of homes and property and extensive damage caused by recent floods in many areas.
“ASEAN affirms its solidarity with the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China and stands ready to extend its assistance. ASEAN is confident that the People’s Republic of China will overcome the challenges and recover swiftly from the impact of this natural disaster,” the statement says.
This is the fourth time in 2020 that ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued their own statement expressing their common stance on incidents and emergencies in the region and the world.
The earlier statements were released on the occasion of the tension between the US and Iran (January), the forest fire disaster in Australia (January) and the jade mine landslide in Myanmar (July)./.