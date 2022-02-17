ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat opens
The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) took place both in person and via videoconference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on February 17 to discuss issues such as COVID-19, economic recovery and relations with dialogue partners.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhon chairs the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting Retreat. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) took place both in person and via videoconference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on February 17 to discuss issues such as COVID-19, economic recovery and relations with dialogue partners.
The event, chaired by Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, saw the in-person participation of foreign ministers of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Laos. Foreign ministers of Brunei, Thailand and Vietnam attended the AMMR online. Myanmar did not designate a representative for the event.
This is the first in-person ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting after a hiatus of more than a year caused by the pandemic.
Foreign Ministers and leaders of the ASEAN Secretariat pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)According to the Cambodian foreign ministry, the meeting would exchange views on how to further strengthen external relations with dialogue partners while maintaining and promoting ASEAN centrality, solidarity and unity.
The FMs would also discuss ways and means to collectively endeavour to build a more resilient, dynamic, peaceful and prosperous ASEAN community. Regional and international issues of common concern would also be discussed in the meeting./.