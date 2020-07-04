At the scene (Photo: Xinhua)

Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministers of ASEAN have issued a statement on July 4 offering sympathy and deep condolences to the Government and people of Myanmar over the jade mine landslide in Kachin state that resulted in great fatalities.

ASEAN countries affirmed solidarity with Myanmar and pledged cooperation with and support for the country, the statement said while expressing the belief that Myanmar would quickly overcome the consequence of the disaster.

Caused by the monsoon rains, the jade mine landslide occurred at 8:00am (Myanmar time) on July 2, with all victims being jade scavengers.



The death toll from accident has climbed to at least 160./.