ASEAN foreign ministers review preparation for ASEAN-US Special Summit
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reviewed preparations for the ASEAN - US Special Summit in Washington D.C on May 11 (local time).
At the meeting, Son said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who arrived in Washington D.C. the same day, will attend activities within the summit, slated for May 12-13.
Vietnam will coordinate with other ASEAN countries to make contributions to the event, he said, stressing that maintaining ASEAN’s solidarity and unity, promoting its centrality, as well as its stance, principles and common voice, maintaining the grouping’s equal approach in relations with partners, and enhancing substantive, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation should be further affirmed by the bloc.
Cambodia – the ASEAN Chair 2022 – said the ASEAN-US Special Summit will be held with diverse activities. Apart from the activities within the framework like a banquet to be hosted by US President Joe Biden and official meetings between leaders of the two sides, ASEAN leaders will meet with representatives from the US parliament and business and political circles, among others.
The ministers agreed with the set agenda and shared their view on the significance of the summit that spotlights the building of a good, mutually beneficial relationship between ASEAN and the US.
They said the summit’s outcomes will demonstrate the solidarity and unity of ASEAN in relations with its partners.
On May 11, senior officials of ASEAN and the US held the last review and reached consensus on the agenda and documents of the summit./.
