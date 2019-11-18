At the event (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The 14th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development (14th GO-NGO Forum), themed “Strengthening Social Protection for Vulnerable Children in ASEAN”, took place in Vientiane, Laos on November 18.



The event was within the framework of the 10th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (AMMSWD) and related meetings from November 17 – 22.



Attending the forum were representatives from 10 ASEAN member states, non-governmental and civil organisations, the International Council on Social Welfare and the ASEAN Secretariat.



Speaking at the event, a representative from the Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare said the forum provides a platform to discuss measures to enhance ASEAN social welfare and development, especially strengthening social protection for vulnerable children as well as social insurance and security.



Participants mulled over new solutions to enhance children’s involvement in dealing with vulnerabilities faced by them, shared experience in providing social protection for disabled and vulnerable children, and abuse victims.



The 14th GO-NGO Forum was held before the 15th Senior Officials’ Meeting on Social Welfare and Development and the 10th AMMSWD, with the aim of creating a multilateral framework and affording ASEAN member states, non-governmental and civil organisations and partners a chance to give recommendations in the field.



The outcomes of the forum will be submitted to the SOMSWD, AMMSWD and AMMSWD 3 in the coming days./.

