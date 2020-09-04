ASEAN Cambodia reduces charge on COVID-19 tests for arriving foreigners Cambodia will charge only 100 USD from foreigners for each of the required two COVID-19 tests and the rest of their deposit will be returned to them, the Health Ministry announced on September 2.

ASEAN ASEAN senior officials discuss bloc’s external relations Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, on September 1 chaired a virtual special meeting of ASEAN senior officials on the bloc’s external relations.

World ASEAN cooperation in COVID-19 fight reviewed The ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) reviewed cooperation within ASEAN in the fight against COVID-19 during its third meeting, held in the form of video conferencing, on September 1.