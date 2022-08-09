ASEAN founding anniversary celebrated in Argentina, Mexico
The embassies of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries in Argentina, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry of the host country, held a ceremony to mark the 55th founding anniversary of ASEAN on August 8.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Quoc Thanh, rotating Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires, reviewed the foundation and development of the ASEAN since 1967, highlighting the association’s success in maintaining peace and stability in the region, creating a favourable environment for cooperation and development of all member countries.
With a population of more than 650 million and GDP of about 4 trillion USD in 2021, ASEAN is the most promising and dynamic market in the world, he said.
Ambassador Thanh underlined the similarities between ASEAN and Argentina, expressing his hope that the bilateral partnership will continue to be deepened, contributing to peace, stability in the region and the world, benefiting ASEAN countries and Argentina.
For his part, Argentinian Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Tettamanti congratulated ASEAN countries on their achievements during the integration process as well as the rising role of the association in the regional and global arena, adding the Argentinian Government always attaches great importance to the development of friendship and cooperation with ASEAN countries.
Miguel Hidalgo district's mayor Mauricio Tabe Echartea enjoys Vietnamese food at the festival. (Photo: VNA)
Also on August 8, ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) coordinated with the administration of Mexico City and three ASEAN partners of Japan, the Republic of Korea and China to hold a cultural and culinary festival called Bazaar ASEAN 3 to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of the ASEAN.
Addressing the event, Indonesian Ambassador Cheppy T. Wartono, rotating Chair of the ACMC, affirmed that the formation of the ASEAN Community in 2015 has brought important and practical benefits to each member country and further enhanced the position and central role of ASEAN in the region. The ASEAN has always been ready to strengthen relations with Mexico in all aspects, especially in economy, trade, investment, tourism and culture, he stressed./.
