ASEAN founding anniversary marked in Ukraine
The embassies of Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in Ukraine co-organised a flag-hoisting ceremony on August 8 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2020).
The ASEAN flag-hoisting ceremony at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine on August 8 (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – The embassies of Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in Ukraine co-organised a flag-hoisting ceremony on August 8 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2020).
Addressing the ceremony, held at the Embassy of Malaysia, Malaysian Ambassador to Ukraine Dato' Reza Raja Zaib Shah highlighted the great achievements ASEAN has made so far, stressing that ASEAN is playing an increasing important role in the economic and socio-political life in the region and the world.
The diplomat affirmed that despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the ASEAN still successfully conducted many activities in the first half of this year under the leadership of Vietnam as the bloc’s chair in 2020, for example the first online ASEAN Summit, ASEAN+3 and other important meetings. He noted his belief that Vietnam will excellently fulfill its Chair of the bloc in the remaining six months of the year.
Regarding the relations between ASEAN and Ukraine, Ambassador Dato' Reza Raja Zaib Shah highlighted the initiative of setting up an ASEAN Committee in Ukraine, which will be an effective channel for dialogue and cooperation between the two sides.
In a recorded speech sent to the ceremony, Ukraine Foreign Minister D. Kuleba congratulated ASEAN members on the anniversary, and expressed a hope that Vietnam, as Chair of the bloc in 2020, will work to lift Ukraine-ASEAN relationship to a new high.
The FM affirmed that Ukraine has interests in Southeast Asia, adding that the Asia-Pacific region, including ASEAN, will be made a priority in Ukraine’s external policy.
He suggested establishing an ASEAN Centre at a major university in Kiev to popularise information about the regional grouping, and repeated Ukraine’s proposal on becoming an observer of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and joining the Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).
On the occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan granted an interview to the radio and TV channel of the Ukraine parliament. During the interview, he said Vietnam’s success in the past time was attributable to the nation’s aspiration for peace and the will to move forward, as well as to the clear-sighted leadership of the Party and Government with the creative application of Ho Chi Minh Thought.
He said Vietnam’s admission to ASEAN in 1995 and its active contribution to the organisation are vivid examples of the sound leadership of the Party and Government of Vietnam./.