Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet chairs the international press conference on ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (AFF 2024) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (AFF 2024) will take place in Hanoi on April 23, with over 200 delegates taking part, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet told an international press conference in Hanoi on April 1.



As one of the foremost multilateral diplomatic events hosted by Vietnam this year, the AFF 2024 initiative was announced by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia in September 2023.

The AFF 2024 is expected to create a platform for stakeholders within and beyond ASEAN to contribute ideas and initiatives, Viet said, adding that the forum is about to forge a shared vision for ASEAN 2045 and its implementation.

The forum serves a dual purpose: fostering regional contribution to the upcoming UN's September Summit of the Future, and amplifying ASEAN's voice on global development. It also reflects Vietnam's commitment to a people-centric ASEAN, prioritising rapid and sustainable growth.

The opening session will see the attendance and speeches by high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, current and incoming ASEAN Chairs, ASEAN Secretary-General, and UN Secretary-General.

Two key discussion sessions will delve into accelerating ASEAN's sustainable development and strengthening comprehensive security measures for a people-centred ASEAN.

A highlight of the event will be a dialogue between the ASEAN Secretary General and young people.

The emblem and official website of AFF 2024 were also announced at https://www.asean-futureforum.com./.