Politics

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 highlights Vietnam’s imprints, region’s message of unity

Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel emphasised that this year’s theme – “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred” – demonstrates ASEAN’s potential to contribute to not only regional but also global peace.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) poses for a photo with delegates at the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 on June 9. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) poses for a photo with delegates at the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026, currently underway in Hanoi, has drawn strong attention from diplomats, policymakers and scholars around the world. The event not only reaffirms ASEAN’s central role in an increasingly complex global landscape but also underscores Vietnam’s ability to help foster regional solidarity, resilience, and sustainable development.

Imprint of the opening keynote address

A key highlight of this year’s forum was the opening keynote address delivered by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel described the PM’s message as powerful. Against a backdrop of intensifying geopolitical competition, economic fragmentation and growing challenges to international norms and institutions, Nickel said the speech clearly conveyed Vietnam’s view that ASEAN members and their partners must work together to address common challenges and safeguard shared interests.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet likewise praised the address, describing it as an important continuation of the messages delivered by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. He underscored Vietnam’s strong commitment to supporting ASEAN’s development efforts, promoting peaceful relations and preserving regional stability.

The French diplomat noted that this year’s forum reflected a more optimistic atmosphere despite ongoing international crises. France, he added, remains committed to strengthening cooperation with both Vietnam and ASEAN member states in support of efforts towards dialogue, stability and development in the region.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Julien Guerrier, head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, commended Vietnam’s organisation of the event, which brings together the Prime Ministers of Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Timor-Leste for high-level discussions on peace, stability and inclusive growth in the region.

Upholding ASEAN's centrality and unity

International participants agreed that the forum carries profound strategic importance. Ambassador Nickel emphasised that this year’s theme – “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred” – demonstrates ASEAN’s potential to contribute to not only regional but also global peace.

Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh described the forum as a useful platform for regional leaders to directly exchange views. The key message emerging from this year’s AFF is that ASEAN must remain strong, uphold its centrality and preserve its unity and cohesion. By acting together as one community, ASEAN will be well-positioned to address these challenges while seizing the growth and development opportunities available to the region, he added.

In the context of growing competition among major powers, Jaideep Singh of Malaysia’s Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) argued that ASEAN’s long-standing approach of neutrality and non-alignment continues to serve the region well.

He noted that international relations scholars often describe this strategy as hedging – avoiding alignment with any single major power while maintaining balanced and constructive relations with all partners. Such an approach, he said, helps position ASEAN as a reliable, safe, and stable destination for investment and economic development.

Thai scholar Seksan Anantasirikiat, a senior researcher at Thailand’s Centre for International Studies, pointed out that the forum addressed many pressing issues, including geopolitical competition, climate change, energy transition and youth engagement. Beyond identifying challenges, discussions also generated practical policy recommendations, including reducing non-tariff barriers to deepen regional economic integration.

Vietnam's stature and bridging role

Vietnam’s role at the forum received particularly positive recognition from international delegates.

Anantasirikiat stated that the event is a clear demonstration of Vietnam’s leadership role within ASEAN. Thanks to its extensive network of friendly international partnerships, Vietnam is increasingly viewed as an important contributor to shaping ASEAN’s future trajectory.

Jaideep Singh highlighted Vietnam as one of ASEAN’s most notable success stories in economic integration and development gap narrowing. He noted that narrowing gaps between the ASEAN-5 economies (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand) and the newer CLMV members (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) remains one of the bloc’s longstanding challenges. Vietnam’s remarkable progress in integrating into the region and the world and steadily reducing development disparities provides valuable lessons for other countries in the region.

The Canadian Ambassador sees Vietnam as a key partner for Canada in both bilateral and multilateral partnerships. He noted that Vietnam plays an important role in advancing negotiations on a Canada – ASEAN free trade agreement, expected to be concluded this year, and also serves as an important bridge between members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union.

Belarusian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Oleg Shloma praised Vietnam’s proactive approach to promoting dialogue and trust-building by creating a platform where countries can identify shared interests, bridge differences, and address disagreements through dialogue instead of confrontation or the use of force.

Therefore, this forum serves as an important venue for identifying common ground and for discussing potential solutions to the challenges currently facing the international community, Shloma said.

Green future and human-centred technological development

Looking ahead, delegates also highlighted the importance of a green future and human-centred technological development. Ambassador Rajpal Singh stressed that clean energy cooperation remains a priority for ASEAN, with the ASEAN Power Grid expected to play a crucial role in enabling member states to share and benefit from sustainable energy sources.

On technology, Ambassador Nickel emphasised that artificial intelligence and high technologies should be developed to serve societal needs and improve people’s lives.

Echoing this view, Deputy Ambassador Shloma underscored that human beings must remain at the centre of technological progress, including the development and application of AI./.

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