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ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Important political message from Phnom Penh

Vietnam remains one of Cambodia’s most important neighbours in terms of security, economy, trade and people-to-people exchanges. Maintaining strong relations with Vietnam, therefore, serves Cambodia’s long-term national interests, said Dr. Kin Phea, Director General of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (RAC).

Dr. Kin Phea, Director General of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (RAC). (Photo: VNA)
Dr. Kin Phea, Director General of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (RAC). (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet’s official visit to Vietnam and his attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum and other important events in Hanoi carry significant bilateral, regional and international implications, according to a leading Cambodian political analyst.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in Phnom Penh, Dr. Kin Phea, Director General of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (RAC), said the visit not only continues the fine friendship and neighbourliness between Cambodia and Vietnam but also conveys an important political message reflecting the two countries’ shared determination to strengthen mutual trust, expand cooperation, and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

According to Kin Phea, the visit comes at a time when Cambodia-Vietnam relations are developing steadily across multiple fields. He noted that Prime Minister Hun Manet’s first visit to Vietnam in 2023 demonstrated the continuity of ties between the new generations of leaders of the two countries, while the 2026 visit underscores both sides’ commitment to maintaining cooperation momentum and deepening political trust.

The scholar described the trip as strategically significant, as it reflects Phnom Penh’s consistent foreign policy of prioritising relations with neighbouring countries and promoting peaceful coexistence, friendship and shared development.

He stressed that Vietnam remains one of Cambodia’s most important neighbours in terms of security, economy, trade and people-to-people exchanges. Maintaining strong relations with Vietnam, therefore, serves Cambodia’s long-term national interests, he said.

Beyond bilateral relations, the visit also highlights the growing partnership between the two countries in addressing common challenges. Kin Phea pointed out that the region and the world are facing increasingly complex geopolitical competition, global economic uncertainties, non-traditional security threats and the impacts of climate change.

Against this backdrop, cooperation and coordination between neighbouring countries such as Cambodia and Vietnam have become increasingly important in safeguarding peace, stability and sustainable development, he noted.

At the regional level, the Cambodian political expert said PM Hun Manet’s attendance at the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 carries special significance within the framework of ASEAN. Cambodia and Vietnam, as ASEAN member states, share common interests in preserving the grouping’s unity, solidarity and central role.

Strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbours not only benefits their respective peoples but also contributes to promoting peace, stability and cooperation across Southeast Asia, he said.

The Cambodian PM's visit and attendance in AFF 2026 reflect the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral ties and contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world at large./.

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