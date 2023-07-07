Justice ministers from ASEAN and G7 countries take group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The ASEAN-G7 Justice Ministers' Interface convened in Tokyo, Japan on July 7, aiming to foster cooperation among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of Seven (G7) countries in the field of law and justice.

The event, which took place one day after the ASEAN-Japan Special Meeting of Justice Ministers, is the first joint meeting of the justice ministers from ASEAN and G7 countries to enhance rule of law collaboration for strengthening regional and international order.

At the event, the justice ministers underscored the importance of international law and order.

They also sought to cooperate in the exchange and training of legal staff such as judges and civil servants. Japan, the host country and chair of the G7, has supported the development of legal systems in more than 10 countries, mainly in Southeast Asia, since 1994. Instead of trying to make copies of Japanese law, Tokyo has sent prosecutors and judges to stay in another country for several years to assist in the development of laws that are consistent with that country's practices.

As of March this year, 6,300 people graduated from a United Nations training institute in Tokyo run by the Japanese Ministry of Justice, which aims to promote the development of criminal justice systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

In his closing remarks, Japan's Justice Minister Ken Saito said that the participants expressed their support for his country’s initiative to establish a new forum, which is expected to bring together young government officials from the G7 and ASEAN member countries./.