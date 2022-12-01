ASEAN, Germany reaffirm commitment to spur cooperation
ASEAN and Germany renewed commitment to enhance cooperation under the framework of their development partnership, at the recent 6th ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership Committee (AG-DPC) Meeting held at the ASEAN Secretariat.
Participants at the 6th ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership Committee (AG-DPC) Meeting (Photo: https://asean.org/)Jakarta (VNA) –
After two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this annual meeting was resumed in the face-to-face format to review and sketch out orientations for the ASEAN-Germany partnership in the coming time.
Officials from ASEAN member nations and Germany noted that the long-standing ASEAN-Germany partnership has expanded to cover a wide range of areas of cooperation undertaken across the three pillars of the ASEAN Community.
Both sides also acknowledged the successful implementation of the ASEAN-Germany Practical Cooperation Areas (PCA) 2018-2022 and looked forward to forging stronger partnership under the new PCA 2023-2027 which was adopted at the meeting.
Participants highlighted the importance of harnessing the full potential of ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership and the pursuit of cooperation in various areas of mutual interests.
The two sides reaffirmed their commitments in addressing and mitigating the impact of emerging global challenges on food security, supply chain resiliency, green economy, climate change, and disaster risk management. Both sides also shared their views on regional and international issues of mutual concern./.