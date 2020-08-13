ASEAN Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief Vietnam has been a highly responsible and enthusiastic member of ASEAN in the past 25 years since its membership of the bloc, Dr. Munir Majid, Chairman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia (ASEAN-BAC Malaysia) has said.

World Indonesia: Retail sales improve in June A survey by the Bank of Indonesia (BI) revealed that retail sales in the country improved in June, though it is still in a contractionary phase.

World Schools in Thailand, Cambodia to reopen soon Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) August 11 sent a letter to all educational institutes nationwide, telling them they could resume teaching classes as normal from August 13.