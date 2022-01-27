At the webinar (Photo: https://asean.org/)

Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN Secretariat on January 26 held a webinar to discuss the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for ASEAN which was recently adopted by the ASEAN Leaders at the 38th Summit in October 2021.



A cross-pillar priority deliverable under Brunei’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2021, the strategy provides a clear narrative on how the ASEAN Community intends to progress digital transformation and embrace new technologies in a comprehensive manner, for the benefit of ASEAN economy and the wider society.



Speaking at the webinar, Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Satvinder Singh stressed that although ASEAN has put in place numerous 4IR-related initiatives across the three pillars of ASEAN Community, a greater synchronisation through a consolidated strategy is needed to drive 4IR in the region.



He said that this comprehensive approach allows 4IR to not only be used as an engine for the region’s economic growth and competitiveness, but also to promote inclusive and sustainable development of the region.



For his part, Australian Ambassador to ASEAN Will Nankervis welcomed the inclusion of the 4IR Strategy in recommendations to promote gender equality, as well as equality for people with disabilities and other marginalised groups.



He affirmed that the consolidated strategy reflects the best aspects of enduring partnership between Australia and ASEAN, which is responsive to emerging priorities and challenges, while also providing sustained support for long-term initiatives.



Supported by the ASEAN-Australia Development Cooperation Programme Phase II, the development of the consolidated strategy was inclusive, involving all relevant sectoral bodies and broader stakeholders across the three pillars of ASEAN Community.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 10 member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.