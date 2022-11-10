ASEAN Vietnam proposes strengthening ASEAN-AIPA bonds Vietnam suggested the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) continue promoting solidarity, unity, self-reliance and innovation to consolidate the 10-member grouping’s centrality in addressing regional issues.

Politics PM pledges further support to Cambodia’s ASEAN Community building efforts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged further support to Cambodia’s efforts in building a strong ASEAN Community, as he joined other ASEAN leaders at a November 10 reception held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni as part of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh.

ASEAN Vietnam joins preparatory meeting for 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Vu Ho, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, on November 9 attended a meeting of ASEAN senior officials in preparation for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits.