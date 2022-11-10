ASEAN, Hungary renew education cooperation agreement
ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi (R) and Hungarian Ambassador to Indonesia Lilla Karsay show the renewed agreement. (Source: asean.org)Jakarta (VNA) - ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and Hungarian Ambassador to Indonesia Lilla Karsay have signed to renew the ASEAN-Hungary Cooperation Agreement on Education
The renewed cooperation builds upon the successful implementation of the previous Cooperation Agreement which concluded on September 20, 2020.
It intends to further strengthen the strategic cooperation between ASEAN member states and Hungary in the field of education, specifically on supporting ASEAN and Hungarian students to pursue disciplines in natural sciences, engineering, technology, information and communication technology, medicine and life sciences, among other fields.
To strengthen the academic and research network between ASEAN and Hungary, the renewed cooperation also encourages outstanding students and educators to pursue both short-and full-term studies or conduct collaborative research in each other’s higher education institutions.
The agreement will be effective for three years and may be renewed for another three years./.