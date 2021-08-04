Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar affirmed that India always attaches importance to its strategic partnership with ASEAN.

The Indian minister highly appreciated ASEAN’s' move to assist India in its fight against COVID-19.

ASEAN ministers lauded India for its contribution of 1 million USD to the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund. They expressed their wish to work closely with India to promote comprehensive and sustainable recovery in the region.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son valued India's support of ASEAN's stance on the East Sea. He proposed that India support ASEAN's efforts to build the East Sea into a sea of peace and stability, cooperation, security, safety and environmental friendliness.

At the end of the meeting, Thailand handed over the role of coordinator of the ASEAN - India relations to Singapore./.

VNA