ASEAN ASEAN, partners promote agro-forestry cooperation The 22rd Meeting of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Plus Three (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) was held virtually on October 26, during which participants hailed the continuous support and commitments of the three partners in the areas of food, agriculture and forestry.

World Malaysia’s furniture exports up 18% in seven months Malaysia's furniture exports recorded a sharp increase of 18% in the first seven months of 2022 as compared to the same period last year, despite many challenges facing the industry, the Malaysian Furniture Council (MFC) has said.

ASEAN Thai Prime Minister visits Laos Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha on October 28 visited Laos to attend a foundation-laying ceremony of the fifth friendship bridge over Mekong River.

ASEAN ASEAN culture and arts ministers convene 10th meeting The 10th Meeting of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Culture and Arts (AMCA 10) and the AMCA Meetings with Dialogue Partners took place in Vientiane on October 27.