World Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea (South China Sea).

ASEAN ASEAN Foreign Ministers issue statement on recent floods in China ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the recent floods in China at the suggestion of Vietnam, the Chair of ASEAN in 2020.

World Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll The Indonesian Ministry of Health reported 87 new coronavirus deaths on July 15, its biggest daily jump, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,797.

World Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN member states reiterated at the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), which was held online on July 16 and chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung.