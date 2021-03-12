ASEAN information ministers discuss digital community
The 15th Conference of the ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) and related meetings is hosted by Thailand on March 12Bangkok (VNA) – The 15th Conference of the ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) and related meetings opened on March 12 under the theme “ASEAN: A Digital Community with Accessibility for All”.
As host of the 15th AMRI, Thailand – the Chair of the AMRI during 2020-2022 emphasised efforts to promote and upgrade the joint operations by ASEAN member countries in effective communication management, especially in times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 situation.
Chairing the virtual meeting, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai proposed that the ten ASEAN member states cooperate in developing information exchange mechanisms and in issue management, so that information to be exchanged between them will be accurate, transparent and up to date, and people in ASEAN will not fall prey to fake news and misinformation.
Thailand pushed for the adoption of guidelines to promote broadcasting access services, namely closed captions, audio description, and sign language interpretation, for all groups of people, including the vulnerable population. The guidelines will build on the work of ASEAN on the migration of analog to digital television broadcasting.
The same day, the 6th Conference of ASEAN Plus Three Ministers Responsible for Information (6th AMRI 3) was held via videoconference, which drew the participation of representatives from ASEAN member states, China, the Republic of Korea and Japan.
As the next chair of the AMRI 3 in 2022, Vietnam informed the participants of the schedule of the 7th AMRI 3 in 2022.
The 15th AMRI and related meetings are scheduled to endorse three important documents: the Framework for Developing Digital Readiness among ASEAN Citizens, proposed by Singapore; the Framework for Promoting Accessibility for All in ASEAN Digital Broadcasting, proposed by Thailand; and the Joint Media Statement for the 15th AMRI and Related Meetings./.