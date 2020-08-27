The Special Meeting 1/2020 of the ASEAN Inter-Governmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) was held from August 25-27 in the form of a teleconference.This is the third official meeting this year chaired by Vietnam, as Chair of the AICHR.It aimed to prepare for the meeting between the commission and ASEAN foreign ministers slated for September, focusing on the AICHR’s working plan for 2021-2025 and its priority programme for 2021, and other issues regarding human rights promotion and protection in ASEAN.During the special meeting, delegates discussed human rights promotion and protection in such areas as the environment, clean water, education, human trafficking, and extreme violence.They also reviewed the implementation of the AICHR’s priority programme in 2020, including activities relating to the rights of children and women and the rights to health care, education, and nationality.How best to cope with the “new normal” and the promotion of human rights amid COVID-19 were also on the agenda.Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thai Yen Huong said that despite the unprecedented difficulties caused by the pandemic, the commission has shown its solidarity and resolve to carry out activities as scheduled.As Chair of ASEAN and AICHR, Vietnam will actively coordinate with other countries to intensify cohesion and adaptability and push ahead with the implementation of the commission’s human rights cooperation activities within the region and between regions, contributing to joint efforts of ASEAN, she pledged.Within the framework of the meeting, the commission also held meetings with ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi, representatives of several committees, and partners to boost cooperation in promoting human rights in the region./.