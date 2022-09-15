At Hai Phong port, Vietnam - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Investment Report (AIR) 2022 titled “Pandemic Recovery and Investment Facilitation” was released at the 25th Meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers - ASEAN Investment Area Council (AEM - AIA25) on September 14.



AIR 2022 is made to facilitate a better understanding of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) developments in ASEAN.



The report shows that ASEAN recorded a robust rebound in FDI inflows, surging by 42% to reach 174 billion USD in 2021. This increase to near pre-pandemic levels reverses the decline in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the attractiveness of the region’s economy for global investors.



ASEAN member states have undertaken significant efforts to attract and retain FDI, the report said, noting that they are now stepping up this endeavour through the adoption of an ASEAN Investment Facilitation Framework (AIFF) in 2021, reflecting ASEAN’s continued commitment to improve ease of doing business and investment in the region.



This report highlights many of ASEAN’s investment facilitation initiatives at the national and regional levels, and provides insights for foreign investors on how these initiatives could assist them in their investment decisions. It also highlights the initial assessment of the implementation of the AIFF.



The ASEAN Investment Report 2022 was prepared under a technical cooperation agreement between the ASEAN Secretariat and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) with the support of the Australian Government through the ASEAN-Australia Development Cooperation Program Phase II (AADCP II).



As planned, AIR 2022 will be also introduced at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in November./.