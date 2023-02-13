World 4th ASEAN-India youth summit opens The 4th ASEAN-India youth summit was opened in Hyderabad city in the south of India on February 12, aiming to create a platform for young leaders from ASEAN and India to develop a sense of mastery of the ASEAN-India relationship.

Travel Two Vietnamese cities among ASEAN's best tourist destinations Two Vietnamese cities, Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An, have been listed among the Top 6 ASEAN destinations winning TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of The Best 2023 Awards.

ASEAN Cambodia, Laos to deepen comprehensive, long-standing strategic partnership Cambodia and Laos will sign a five-year action plan to further deepen the comprehensive and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

ASEAN Cambodia beefs up security for SEA Games 32 Cambodia must step up its security game to minimise risks to national and international leaders and sports delegates to the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and 12th ASEAN Para Games, which are scheduled to take place in May in Cambodia, Minister of Interior Sar Kheng said.