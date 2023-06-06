ASEAN UK reaffirms commitment to supporting Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship The United Kingdom (UK) on June 5 reaffirmed its strong commitment to supporting Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship in 2023 through the visit of the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and ASEAN Richard Graham.

ASEAN ASEAN Para Games 12: Wheelchair basketball competitions start Though the 12th ASEAN Para Games has yet to officially open, the wheelchair basketball competitions already began at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in the capital city of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 2.

World Thailand’s tourism revenue forecast to hit 86.75 billion USD in 2024 The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has predicted that the country’s tourism industry can earn 3 trillion THB (86.75 billion USD) in revenue in 2024, equivalent to the level of 2019.