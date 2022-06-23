Participants in the vitual 37th ASEAN-Japan Forum. (Photo: asean.org)

Jakarta (VNA) - Senior officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan have reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen cooperation and advance their partnership towards the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations next year.



During the 37th ASEAN-Japan Forum, which was held on June 20 via videoconference, the officials acknowledged the progress in ASEAN-Japan cooperation over the past year on the four pillars of peace and stability, prosperity, quality of life, and heart-to-heart partnerships.



Notably, 100% of the action lines in the Revised Implementation Plan of the 2013 Vision Statement on ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation have been completed, with many activities conducted across all areas of cooperation.



ASEAN welcomed Japan’s support to ASEAN Community building efforts, and in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, including Japan’s substantial contribution to the establishment of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases Centre.



ASEAN and Japan highlighted the need to enhance collaboration on peace and stability, trade and connectivity, health security, digital transformation, smart cities, environmental protection, sustainable development and resilience, and people-to-people exchange.



Both sides also agreed to strengthen practical cooperation in the key areas of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), in line with the Joint Statement of the 23rd ASEAN-Japan Summit on Cooperation on the AOIP.



The two sides consented to the designation of 2023 as the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, with a series of events to be conducted by both sides throughout the year, beginning with a logo design and catchphrase contest.



A commemorative summit is expected to be held in December 2023./.