ASEAN Thailand’s exports down for fourth consecutive month The value of exports, the main driver of Thailand’s growth, dipped for the fourth month in a row in January due to slowing global demand, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

ASEAN ASEAN Committee boosts charity work in Czech Republic The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic (ACP) on March 1 donated food to the Czech Federation of Food Banks in order to assist local people in need.

ASEAN ASEAN, Morocco looks to enhance cooperation A seminar was held recently in Casablanca city of Morocco, aiming to enhance understanding and cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Morocco as well as Africa.

World Thailand's election commission, TikTok work to combat fake news The Election Commission of Thailand has signed a collaboration agreement with the short video platform TikTok to disseminate accurate information about the upcoming 2023 general election.