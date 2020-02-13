Given the rapid spread of Covid-19, health monitoring at airports and border gates has been strengthened in any countries’ fight against the disease.

The Singaporean government undertakes to supply medical face masks for all 1.37 million households in the country.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, though having not recorded any cases of Covid-19 infection, has also evacuated 238 Indonesian people from Wuhan city in an attempt to protect its citizens.

In Thailand, local hospitals have come up with an approach which used large doses of flu drug oseltamivir combined with HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir. The regimen has shown positive signs with a quick recovery of Covid-19 patients. Still, more studies and tests are required to check the effectiveness of the approach. By the meantime, local health sector recommends local people to wear face masks when going outside and keeping sanitation.

Vietnam, as the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, has proposed an initiative of establishing a joint ministerial working group to fight the disease. The country has successfully cured six patients among 15 infected cases./.

VNA