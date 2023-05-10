Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia adopted the ASEAN Leaders’ Statement on strengthening regional capacity and institutional effectiveness on May 10.



The statement highlighted the purposes and principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter as well as consolidation of Community-building process, promotion of the integration process to realise a rules-based, people-oriented, people-centered ASEAN Community.



It reaffirmed ASEAN leaders’ commitment and efforts to maintain ASEAN centrality, unity and relevance amidst the challenges faced by the region and beyond.



ASEAN leaders agreed to redouble efforts to strengthen ASEAN’s capacity and institutional effectiveness to address current and future challenges, and respond to crises in a timely manner, in line with the objectives of the ASEAN SHIELD as well as harness emerging opportunities in order to accelerate the momentum of ASEAN Community-building efforts and mitigate potential adverse impacts towards the realisation of their vision for a peaceful, secure, stable, inclusive, and prosperous region.



They also vowed to further strengthen ASEAN-led mechanisms and process when engaging with external partners and in an evolving regional architecture centred on ASEAN that is open, transparent, inclusive, and rules-based./.