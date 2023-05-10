At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Labuan Bajo (VNA) – The 42nd ASEAN Summit, underway in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, adopted the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Developing Regional Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem on May 10.



The Declaration affirmed the significant role of EV adoption as part of ASEAN’s efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, accelerating energy transition, decarbonising the land transport sector in the region, achieving net-zero emission targets, and improving energy security in each ASEAN member states and in the region.



It committed to develop a regional EV ecosystem involving all ASEAN member states that supports the adoption of electric vehicles and the improvement of the EV industry in ASEAN member states, and build ASEAN as a global production hub for the EV industry to support sustainable economic growth in the region.



The document encouraged the harmonisation of regional standards for the EV ecosystem as well as training and certification based on international standards, to strengthen the regional value chain for the EV industry, to enhance trade facilitation, as well as to ensure interoperability and seamless cross-border mobility.



ASEAN leaders agreed to explore cooperation and collaboration on the development of the EV ecosystem, such as creating an enabling business environment and investment climate to attract investment, optimising the production and use of sustainable materials and resources to achieve higher value creation of the EV supply chain in the region, enhancing the participation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), collaborating on research and development activities and human capital development, promoting investment opportunities and raising public awareness, properly managing environmental impacts, strengthening regional energy security; promoting the use of renewable energy in the mobility sector, gradual phasing-out conventional internal combustion engine into Zero Emission Vehicle, and addressing the financing agenda to support the development of the EV ecosystem in the region.



They also vowed to promote cooperation and partnerships with ASEAN’s external partners through various ASEAN-led mechanisms, international organisations, and engagement with the private sectors and people to advance the regional EV ecosystem in the region./.