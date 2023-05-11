ASEAN leaders determined to turn Southeast Asia into epicentre of growth
Leaders of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) affirmed their determination to turn Southeast Asia into a centre of regional economic growth and an engine for global growth through robust cooperation.
At the 42nd ASEAN Summit's retreat (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - Leaders of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) affirmed their determination to turn Southeast Asia into a centre of regional economic growth and an engine for global growth through robust cooperation.
At the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 9-11, the ASEAN leaders committed to realising ASEAN as an epicentre of growth through increasing investment in human resources development; strengthening regional health security architecture; scaling-up cooperation and partnership in addressing climate change and environmental issues; and and enhancing disability-inclusive development.
The Chairman’s Statement approved at the summit stated that these goals will be realised through strong cooperation to ensure that ASEAN remains relevant, competitive, forward-looking, resilient, and responsive to future regional and global challenges, as well as to strengthen the region’s capacity as the epicentre of growth.
The ASEAN leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue deepening ASEAN economic integration, enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment, strengthening supply chain connectivity, and enhancing the implementation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Blueprint 2025 to achieve an economically integrated, competitive, connected, resilient, sustainable, and inclusive region.
They also welcomed Indonesia’s Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs) and flagship initiatives under its chairmanship, which anchored on the three strategic thrusts of Recovery and Rebuilding, Digital Economy, and Sustainability aim to address the immediate challenges in ensuring the region’s recovery and rebuilding post-pandemic, and further the momentum for ASEAN as an epicentre of growth through inclusive digital economy integration, sustainable economic development, financial stability, energy security, and food security as well as accelerate the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)./.