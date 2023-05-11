ASEAN ASEAN establishes one health initiative The 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia's Labuan Bajo has decided to establish the ASEAN One Health Initiative network under the coordination of the ASEAN Secretariat.

ASEAN ASEAN advances regional payment connectivity The 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, has adopted the Leaders’ Declaration on Advancing Regional Payment Connectivity and Promoting Local Currency Transaction.

ASEAN ASEAN bolsters relations with Latin American countries Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My took over the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Committee Chairmanship (ACC) in Venezuela on May 10 from Shalihin Annuar, chargé d'affaires of the Malaysian Embassy.