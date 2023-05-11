ASEAN 42nd ASEAN Summit wraps up highlighting three key pillars The 42nd ASEAN Summit concluded on May 11 after three days of meetings, with leaders approving many documents in all three key pillars of political security, economy, and socioculture.

World Thailand: About 3.55 billion USD expected to be spent on election-related activities At least 120 billion THB (3.55 billion USD) will be spent on election-related activities in Thailand, doubling the amount previously estimated, according to the Business and Economic Forecast Centre of the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce.

World Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand boost economic cooperation Indonesian President Joko Widodo on May 11 chaired the 15th Summit of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) within the framework of the 42nd ASEAN Summit that took place in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 9-11.

World Thailand, UAE pin high hopes for first trade pact Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the launch of their first free trade agreement (FTA). The agreement aims to create new opportunities for trade, services and investment between Thailand and the UAE, aiming to grow bilateral trade by 10% in the first year of the pact's implementation.