ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth
The 43rd ASEAN Summit focuses on main pillars: Establishing the foundation for ASEAN’s long-term vision, ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth, and Turning the Indo-Pacific into a region of peace and prosperity.
Source: VNA
InfographicVietnam - Singapore Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and Singapore officially established diplomatic relations in 1973 and elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013. Over the past half a century the relationship has become increasingly close with a high degree of reliability.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam-ASEAN economic, trade relations thriving
Throughout 28 years of membership, the economic-trade ties between Vietnam and ASEAN members have grown tremendously, both in scope and depth. In 2022, Vietnam-ASEAN trade reached a record high, exceeding 80 billion USD, compared with 6 billion USD in 1996 when it first joined the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA).
Infographic42nd ASEAN Summit - Significant strides for regional development
The 42nd ASEAN Summit, which takes place in Indonesia from May 9-11, is expected to consolidate intra-regional solidarity and enhance ASEAN’s central role in the region.
InfographicAMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022
In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.
InfographicAIPA affirms commitment in building ASEAN Community
The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) wrapped up on August 25 after three days of sitting via videoconference.
InfographicRegional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Ministers from 15 countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region on November 15 signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement after eight years of talks. The agreement is expected to create the world’s largest free trade area and numerous new supply chains, and make significant contributions to regional economic recovery post COVID-19.