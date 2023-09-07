ASEAN Infographic (interactive) Vietnam-ASEAN economic, trade relations thriving Throughout 28 years of membership, the economic-trade ties between Vietnam and ASEAN members have grown tremendously, both in scope and depth. In 2022, Vietnam-ASEAN trade reached a record high, exceeding 80 billion USD, compared with 6 billion USD in 1996 when it first joined the ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA).

ASEAN Infographic 42nd ASEAN Summit - Significant strides for regional development The 42nd ASEAN Summit, which takes place in Indonesia from May 9-11, is expected to consolidate intra-regional solidarity and enhance ASEAN’s central role in the region.

Business Infographic AMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022 In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.

ASEAN Infographic AIPA affirms commitment in building ASEAN Community The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) wrapped up on August 25 after three days of sitting via videoconference.