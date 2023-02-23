The First Meeting of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) for 2023 was held on February 21. (Photo: asean .org)

Jakarta (VNA) – The First Meeting of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) for 2023 was held on February 21 with a discussion on ASEAN Connectivity, particularly the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025.



At the meeting, Ambassador Derry Aman, Permanent Representative of Indonesia to ASEAN and Chair of the ACCC for 2023, appreciated Cambodia’s successful chairmanship in 2022, and affirmed Indonesia’s commitment to the ASEAN Community building efforts, especially on ASEAN Connectivity.

He shared the three Pillars of Indonesia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN 2023, including ASEAN Matters, Epicentrum of Growth, and Mainstreaming the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).



The official also conveyed Indonesia’s priorities in the areas of food and energy security, regional health architecture, and financial stability, as well as the Flagship Events of the ASEAN-Indo Pacific Forum on Youth, Creative Economy, Infrastructure and Business and Investment Summit.

He further underscored the importance of connectivity as one of the priority areas under the AOIP, and also stated that implementing the Master Plan of ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) is part of the Epicentrum of Growth.



ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn reaffirmed the ASEAN Secretariat’s support for the work of the ACCC and underscored several key messages to strengthen ASEAN Connectivity cooperation: translating regional initiatives to the national level; deepening and broadening engagement with external partners; leveraging synergies between MPAC 2025, AOIP, and other connectivity initiatives led by external partners; and engaging the broader stakeholders, including the private sector, in a whole-of-community approach.



Participants discussed Indonesia’s priorities on connectivity as ACCC Chair for 2023, and reviewed the implementation status of initiatives and projects under MPAC 2025./.